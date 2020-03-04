Wife of Italian patient also tests positive for Coronavirus

Wife of the Italian tourist who tested positive for Coronavirus has also tested positive for the virus in a test conducted in Jaipur. Her samples have also been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Meanwhile, the report from NIV Pune has confirmed that the Italian tourist is affected by the Coronavirus. Both the patients have been admitted to the isolation ICU of the SMS Hospital.
Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma informed, “The report of the Italian tourist has been received from Pune and it is positive. His wife who was travelling with him also showed symptoms and has tested positive at our labs. Both the patients are admitted in the isolation ICU and being administered adequate medical treatment.”
“The affected couple was part of a group of 23 Italian tourists who landed in Jaipur on February 29. The other 21, who had moved on to Agra, are under the observation of the Central government. The group was travelling across Rajasthan by road and all persons who came in their contact would be screened. Till 93 samples of such persons have been collected and more are expected,” added the minister.
Dr Sharma said that the situation in the state is under control and all mandatory precautions and treatment parameters are being followed. The government would roll out a massive IEC campaign to make people aware about the disease.
After discussions with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, the state government has on Tuesday issued orders to set up an isolation centre for Coronavirus patients at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences in Jaipur. The centre would be established as per the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. All suspected and confirmed patients would be kept there under observation.
Health minister Sharma further said that till today 26000 patients have been screened at the Sanganer International Airport, 104 were screened and all tested negative.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)