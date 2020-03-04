Wife of Italian patient also tests positive for Coronavirus

“The affected couple was part of a group of 23 Italian tourists who landed in Jaipur on February 29. The other 21, who had moved on to Agra, are under the observation of the Central government. The group was travelling across Rajasthan by road and all persons who came in their contact would be screened. Till 93 samples of such persons have been collected and more are expected,” added the minister.

Dr Sharma said that the situation in the state is under control and all mandatory precautions and treatment parameters are being followed. The government would roll out a massive IEC campaign to make people aware about the disease.

After discussions with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, the state government has on Tuesday issued orders to set up an isolation centre for Coronavirus patients at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences in Jaipur. The centre would be established as per the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. All suspected and confirmed patients would be kept there under observation.