Rajasthan government gives conditional nod for Pushkar cattle fair - Know more about curbs set

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has given permission for organising the Pushkar cattle fair but nod has been given for only eight days instead of the usual 15 and is conditional on the expected third wave of Covid-19.

The guidelines issued by the animal husbandry department says that the fair will be limited to the trading of cattle and cultural, sports and entertainment activities will not be allowed in the fair. The exhibitions, cattle competitions and tourist camps will also be not allowed.

The guidelines say that people coming to the fair should have taken atleast one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and will have to follow all the protocols.

It is to mention that the Pushkar cattle fair was not organized last year due to Covid and the administration had denied the permission this year also but recently the government allowed the religious activities with a maximum of 200 persons in attendance.

The deputy Mayor of Ajmer, Niraj Jain, questioned the government guidelines and said, "The restrictions of the government will make this fair dull and colourless beside it will not even be possible for the administration to follow such rules as the fair is not limited to a covered place."

Following the revised guidelines of the government, the animal husbandry department has been given permission to hold the annual cattle fair.

Notably, the Pushkar cattle fair is not limited just to the cattle business but is one of the major attractions of Rajasthan tourism industry. Thousands of international and domestic tourists used to come here before Covid-19 curbs were put in place. Besides, thousands of pilgrims come here to have a holy dip in Pushkar Sarovar on the full moon of Kartik month.

While Rajesh Tondon, who made efforts for the fair, said "We are happy that it is being organized otherwise the animal owners would have been very disappointed."

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 04:33 PM IST