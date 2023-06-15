Rajasthan: Gehlot Wants To Finalise Tickets Two Months Before For Candidates To Be Well Prepared

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Jaipur: Amid the wait for the formula of consensus between the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Gehlot has suggested the party finalize the tickets two months before the assembly elections.



Addressing the meeting of the State Executive of Rajasthan Youth Congress in Jaipur on Thursday, Gehlot said, "We have asked party in-charge (Sukhjinder Singh) Randhawa ji to finalize the tickets two months before the elections so that candidates prepare well for the elections."



Giving the reason behind this Gehlot said that this is also necessary because all political parties have been tightened in terms of resources, only BJP is exempted so candidates need time to contest a good election.

Gehlot-Pilot truce awaited

This suggestion has come at a time when the conflict between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot is still going on. Although the party has claimed unity between the two leaders, the formula of truce is still awaited and Sachin Pilot is silent on the result of the meeting.



Gehlot’s suggestion is being taken as a bid to divert the party workers from factionalism. A senior party leader said that the focus of the party and leaders will shift if the process of ticket distribution starts early and the issue of conflict will be sidelined. This will ultimately help Gehlot. Although it looks difficult, the leader added.

Winnability is the only criteria for the candidate

In his address, Gehlot also hints that he is not in favor of any formula of ticket distribution, "Winnability should be the only criteria for deciding the candidate," he said.



Terming himself a ”very satisfied” politician, Gehlot advised the youth brigade of the party to keep patience if they want to succeed in politics. "Disappointment is obvious in case you don’t get a ticket or what you want to happen but always accept the decision of the party's high command. To move ahead in politics endure patiently," he advised while telling the young leaders of his long journey as a successful politician.