Rajasthan: Gehlot-Pilot Still At Loggerheads, Stand-off Likely To Have Negative Impact On Poll Preparations

Sachin Pilot & Ashok Gehlot | Photo by FPJ Correspondent

The political stalemate between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his rival Sachin Pilot continues, two weeks after the high-command meeting between them. With the state elections just six months away, this situation is negatively impacting the party's ground-level preparations.

Although speculations about Sachin Pilot leaving the Congress have subsided following his recent public meeting on his father's death anniversary, where he made no announcements about forming a new party, his silence regarding the claimed truce and his indirect criticism of CM Ashok Gehlot suggest that their complicated relationship with the party will persist. The party leadership, including Gehlot, has asserted that a truce has been reached, but Pilot's silence raises doubts. Furthermore, his continued focus on issues of corruption and youth, which he highlighted during his Anshan and Jan Sangharsh Yatra, along with his veiled attacks on Gehlot, indicate underlying tensions.

During a recent event in Dausa, Pilot made a statement about "every mistake demanding punishment," which is seen as a message to the party. He also emphasized that while individuals may hold positions of power, the public always remembers their words and actions, indirectly targeting Gehlot for not fulfilling promises made against corruption during the previous BJP government.

Political observers believe that Pilot's decision to dispel rumors of leaving the Congress indicates that he has received assurances from the high command. However, the party's decisions need to reach grassroot workers promptly as time is running out before the elections. Leaders recall how the party efficiently resolved internal conflicts in Karnataka, and they hope for a similar resolution in Rajasthan before it's too late. An anonymous senior party leader expressed the desire for a visual representation of unity between Gehlot and Pilot, with no other leaders in between.

Suresh Choudhary, former general secretary of the party and a close aide to Sachin Pilot, stated that the high command is handling the issue, and the party in charge is overseeing election preparations. However, field workers are currently in a state of confusion, and they expect the party to provide clear directives soon.

Party spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi countered these concerns, stating that there are no outstanding issues following the high-command meeting and that the party's poll preparations are progressing well under the leadership of senior members.