Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Makes No Mention of Forming New Party, But Says 'Will Continue To Raise People's Issue'

Putting rest to the speculation of a new political party, the dissident leader of Rajasthan Congress Sachin Pilot made it clear that he will continue to raise his voice for the rights of the people

Addressing a public meeting to commemorate his father Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary in Dausa on Sunday, Sachin said

Raising voice is important in Politics

''If something is lacking in our governance then without blaming others we should rectify it...I didn't put forward my demands to defame someone...raising your opinion is very important in politics….I have raised my voice for the rights of the youth and their future...I am not going to back down from the voice I have raised.''

There were speculations about Sachin's floating a new party and not only the Congress leadership but everyone in the state was keeping a close eye on the dissident leader's next move, but there was no mention of this in his address.

At the same time, he kept mum on the meeting held with the party high command and the claims of unity in the party, instead, he once again raised the demand for a probe on alleged corruption charges on the previous Vasundhara government.

'Whether we hold any position or not, the public always weighs what we used to say, what we used to do. For me, credibility is the biggest asset. I have never done anything, which reduces this faith,' said Sachin adding that his father Rajesh Pilot has taught him to speak frankly, not to compromise with truth and honesty in adverse circumstances.

Pilot slams previous Vasundhara Raje Government

Referring to the alleged scams of the previous Vasundhara government and once again demanding a probe Pilot said that after working as the party president for five years, he opposed the Vasundhara government strongly. 'No matter the government canceled the allotment of mines, but the mines were allotted so there should be an inquiry,' said Pilot, adding that someone has rightly said that every mistake demands punishment.

The event was attended by many of the Gehlot cabinet ministers including Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, Transport Minister Brijendra Ola, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Forest Minister Hemaram Chaudhary, Minister of State for Agricultural Marketing Murarilal Meena and many present and previous MLAs.