Sachin Pilot should have raised his issues in assembly, says Rajasthan Congress in-charge | Twitter

Jaipur: The in-charge for Rajasthan Congress Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday said that instead of holding a day-long fast, Sachin Pilot should have raised the issue in the assembly, which is a bigger platform.

Talking to the media in Jaipur, Randhawa said "There is no bigger platform than assembly because the Opposition was sitting; the Congress MLA and CM were sitting..”

Randhawa: Pilot could have spoken about corruption in the debate to the Governor's address

He said that Pilot could have spoken about corruption in the debate to the Governor's address, and the CM would have to answer.

Randhawa said, “I am looking at everything minutely. All are in my notice those who are working for Congress and those who are creating problems for Congress, I am also seeing those who are working for the party without any position and interest.”

In the meantime, a senior Congress leader said the state Congress has prepared a report on the statements of former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Minister Rajendra Gudha, who challenged leadership if they take any action against Pilot. The report has been submitted to Randhawa.

Notably, Pilot held a day-long Anshan in Jaipur On April 11 over the alleged inaction of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over alleged corruption cases of the former Vasundhara Raje government and Randhawa had stated that Pilot’s plan to hold a day-long fast is “against party’s interests”, and amounts to “anti-party activity.”