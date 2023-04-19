Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress releases list of star campaigners; Sachin Pilot's name missing while Divya Spandana, Tharoor included

The Congress party on Wednesday released its list of star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly election, which includes prominent figures such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Jagadish Shettar, Shashi Tharoor, and several others. Notably, Sachin Pilot, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and party leader, did not make the list. Actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana has also been included in the list.

Also included in the list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming election is Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Pilot's name dropped amid Rajasthan infighting

As infighting continues within the Rajasthan Congress, a senior leader's name was dropped from the star campaigners list. Last week, Sachin Pilot protested against the Ashok Gehlot-led government, accusing them of failing to investigate corruption cases from the previous BJP regime in Rajasthan. This infighting is a growing concern for the Congress as crucial assembly polls are scheduled for later this year. Notably, Pilot and Gehlot have been at odds since the government came to power in 2018.

Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

In other news related to the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, the Congress party has released its fourth list of candidates, fielding newly-joined member Jagadish Shettar from Hubli-Dhrwad-central. Shettar's resignation from the BJP to join Congress had caused a political stir in the state. The party also introduced 16 fresh faces in its third list, rejecting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's request to contest from Kolar. The election will take place on May 10, and more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters are expected to participate. The results will be declared on May 13, as the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24.