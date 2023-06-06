Sachin Pilot's New Party Confirmed? Check The Expected Name Of His Party

Sachin Pilot with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | ANI Photo

Jaipur: Amid the speculations of Sachin Pilot forming a new political party, his supporters have kept mum on their leader's next move. "An event is certain in Dausa on June 11 on the death anniversary of veteran Congress leader Rajesh Pilot (father of Sachin Pilot), but it takes place every year, besides this, nothing new has been planned yet," said a leader close to Sachin, though he added that Sachin is in Delhi and things will clear once he returned to Jaipur.

One of the ministers from Sachin Pilot camp, Murari Lal Meena, made it clear that the matter of Sachin Pilot leaving the Congress party to form a new party is just a rumour.

On the question of forming a new party or joining the BJP, he said that we do not believe in these possibilities. We are Congressmen, belonging to Congress ideology. Our ideology does not match with the BJP.

Reacting to this, Congress party's incharge for Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said he is hearing the news of Pilot forming a new party from the media. "He didn't want that earlier, he doesn't want it now," Randhawa said while talking to the media.

Sachin Pilot's Cryptic Tweet

The speculations of Sachin Pilot looking way out of Congress are rife since last Friday when he tweeted, "Man main aas hai, dil main ek vishwas hai, banayage ek sashakt Rajasthan, Jan-Jan ka jab saath hai."

It may be a coincidence but there is one more interesting reason behind the new party buzz and it is related to his so-called anti-party activities of a day-long Anshan and a five-day-long Padyatra. These events were organised on April 11 and May 11 respectively and the upcoming event is scheduled on June 11.

The Congress party leaders are also not ready to comment on this as the matter is to be decided by the party's high command. "The party high command is in touch with both the leaders and has already said that both the leaders will fight the election unitedly. Now nothing else remains to be said," said a party leader.