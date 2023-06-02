Rajasthan: Awaiting action on demand from party, Sachin Pilot’s tweet fuels speculation |

Jaipur: A tweet from the dissident leader of Rajasthan Congress Sachin Pilot has fuelled speculation about his next step. The leader who is waiting for action on three demands from his party’s government and a formula from his party to resolve the conflict has tweeted "Man main aas hai, dil main ek vishwas hai, banayenge ek sashakt Rajasthan, Jan-Jan ka jab saath hai" (There is hope in the mind, there is faith in the heart, we will make a strong Rajasthan, as the people with us).

मन में एक आस है,

दिल में एक विश्वास है,

बनाएंगे एक सशक्त राजस्थान,

जन-जन का जब साथ है। pic.twitter.com/gve4yNxTu4 — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) June 1, 2023

Read Also Check out Subramanian Swamy's cryptic tweet on Sachin Pilot

Pilot looking for way out?

There are speculations that Sachin is looking for a way out of the Congress party as neither the Ashok Gehlot government is taking any action on his demands nor the Congress party is revealing any formula to resolve the conflict in the party.



It is to mention here that the death anniversary of his father, veteran Congress leader late Rajesh Pilot is on June 11, and this tweet 10 days before the anniversary has created a buzz that Sachin may announce something big on the day.



The tweet also becomes significant as it has come two days after the time limit he had given to his government to meet his demands of action on the alleged corruption charges on the previous BJP government, compensation to the candidates who suffered due to the question paper leak cases in the state, and reconstitution of Rajasthan Public Services Commission.