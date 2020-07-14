Check out Subramanian Swamy's cryptic tweet on Sachin Pilot

For the uninitiated, Sachin's father, the late Rajeshwar Prasad Singh Bidhuri had been a Congress leader and a MP from Dausa in Rajasthan. He had been an Air Force pilot before resigning in 1979 to join politics, reportedly having been influenced by his friend Rajiv Gandhi. A year later, he contested Lok Sabha elections. It was around this time that he took the name Pilot.

While the senior Pilot was a popular leader, he had riled fellow members of the Party on several occasions. When the PV Narasimha Rao-led government was at the helm, he had been the Internal Security Minister. As per reports, Rajesh Pilot had had controversial godman Chandraswami arrested in spite of his alleged close ties with the party leadership.

He had also taken on Sitaram Kesari, opting to contest the 1997 polls for selecting the Congress President. Sharad Pawar had also joined the fray. Eventually, Kesari would go on to win the leadership position. But this does not seem to have completely deterred Pilot.

There are also reports that suggest he had wished to challenge Sonia Gandhi when she took over the party's reigns in . Fellow party leaders are believed to have talked him out of it.

In June 2000 Rajesh Pilot passed away after a car accident near Jaipur. As per a Telegraph report, his Jeep had collided with a bus, and later succumbed to injuries. As per the publication, while there had been no indication of foul play, newspapers had received an anonymous fax that pointed an accusing finger at a controversial godman.