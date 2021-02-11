'Mukhyamantri Bhava': Acharya Pramod Krishnam's tweet gives fresh impetus to Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot rift in Rajasthan

The tumult in Rajasthan Congress refuses to die down. The latest hullabaloo has been caused by a tweet from Acharya Pramod Krishnam giving his blessings to former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot to become the chief minister.

Pilot is, these days, holding ‘kisan sammelans’ in eastern Rajasthan, ostensibly as part of the Congress effort to reach out to farmers who are agitating against the central farm laws.

Enthused by the huge turnouts at the meetings, the Pilot camp is pushing this as an indication of Pilot’s continued popularity despite attempts by the Gehlot camp to sideline him.

Former minister and Pilot confidant Vishvendra Singh put out several tweets of the Jasora meet. In one tweet, he said, “Bharatpur and Dausa is where it all starts from in Eastern Rajasthan.”