Rajasthan cabinet expansion, political appointments after May, says Congress leader Ajay Maken

The wait of MLAs and Congress party workers for the long-awaited political appointments and cabinet expansion has got longer. Ajay Maken, Congress in-charge for Rajasthan, has ruled out any appointments till May.

He said the state government has already called the Budget session of the assembly and in view of this, the cabinet expansion will not take place now.

Talking to reporters at the Congress office in Jaipur, Maken said that political appointments will be done after the by-polls in the state and the assembly elections in five states.

Maken however did say that about 30,000 district-level political appointments will be made this month.