Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expresses faith in Sachin Pilot, says he will cooperate for elections

Sachin Pilot with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | ANI Photo

After a four-hour-long meeting with the party’s high command on Monday evening, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expressed confidence in dissident leader Sachin Pilot and said the latter will work for the party.

"If he (Sachin Pilot) is in the party, then why won't he?" Gehlot retorted when the media asked him in Delhi on Tuesday morning when he was asked whether he was confident that Sachin would work with him.

Pilot's role to be decided by high command

When asked what his (Sachin's) role would be, Gehlot said that the role is to be decided by the high command. "Post doesn't matter to me. I have been the Chief Minister thrice and have left no stone unturned to work. Now it is my duty to work in the direction of ensuring that our government gets repeated in the state. The high command also wants the same," said Gehlot.

Expressing confidence about the success of his schemes, Gehlot said, "I have made many schemes for the public, I think the government will repeat this time, although the public is 'Mai-Baap' when I meet people, it seems we will repeat the government. Every class is taken care of. Now whether Modi comes to Rajasthan or Amit Shah comes, the public knows the reality."

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot also returned to Jaipur on Tuesday but no reaction came from his side. His supporters also kept mum.

All eyes on Sachin Pilot

Notably, organisation general secretary KC Venugopal had claimed that both Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will work together in the elections and have agreed to go with the decision of the party's high command. The claim was made after a four-hour-long meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. However, despite yesterday's political ceasefire, it is still not known what party's stand will be on the three demands of Sachin Pilot and what role he would assume in the party as no formula has been made public. After the CM's reaction to the meeting, all eyes are now on Sachin Pilot who will attend some public meetings in his constituency Tonk on Wednesday.