Rajasthan political crisis renewed? Sachin Pilot reacts to ‘big Corona in party’ jibe by Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot | Photo by FPJ Correspondent

The ceasefire between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot has now turned into a bitter spat. Gehlot allegedly called Sachin ‘Corona’ in party and responding to that Sachin said that one should control his language as word of mouth never goes back.

Sachin in a public meeting of college students held in Jaipur on Friday said that whatever issues he has raised till now were not personal allegations. "Everyone knows the kind of words used for me earlier. Using hard and abusive language and humiliating others is not good. One should control himself," said Pilot to students.

Attacking Gehlot indirectly Pilot said, "I am not a teacher or professor but always remember that you will get respect only if you respect others. Don’t use the words for others what you can’t hear for yourself."

He also advocated giving the chance to the younger generation by saying that his party gave him the opportunity to become MP at a very early age and he always tried to do the same when he was heading the party in the state. "We got the opportunities at an early age and now it is our turn to make way for the youngsters," he added.

Notably, a video had surfaced on Thursday in which the chief minister Ashok Gehlot is purportedly saying that a ‘big corona’ entered the party after the pandemic and it is believed that Gehlot allegedly likened Pilot to coronavirus.

This was the video of a pre-budget meeting that Gehlot held with the representatives of the employees' union on Wednesday.

Responding to one of the participants during the meeting, Gehlot without naming anyone said, “I have started meeting...earlier corona came...a big corona also entered our party."

He said that despite by-elections or Rajya Sabha polls, the government has brought excellent schemes with the support of employees.

It is to mention here that the political turmoil of the Rajasthan Congress had happened in July 2020 just after the first breakout of Covid-19 in the state.

The current war of words between the two leaders is going on for the last four days as Sachin is holding public meetings in different districts of the state and raising issues of question paper

leaks, sidelining party workers, political appointments to retired bureaucrats and inaction on alleged corruption cases of the previous BJP government.