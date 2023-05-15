‘Fulfill 3 demands or else…’: Sachin Pilot’s ultimatum for Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Sachin Pilot & Ashok Gehlot | Photo by FPJ Correspondent

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot ended his Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Jaipur on Monday by asking to fulfill three of his demands by the end of the month.

He also warned that if those demands are not met, then he will kickstart a statewide agitation against the government.

The public meeting that marked the end of Pilot’s yatra in Jaipur also turned into a show of strength with the presence of thousands of youths, 15 MLAs and two ministers.

Here are Pilot's 3 demands:

Delighted with the success of his yatra and the response of the crowd present in the public meeting, Sachin Pilot promised to stand firm on the issues he raised in the last few days and demanded to abolish the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, compensation for the candidates who suffered due to question paper leaks and high-level probe of corruption charges of previous Vasundhara Raje government.

“There will be a big agitation in villages and cities across the state if demands are not met by the end of this month. Will get justice done,” said Pilot addressing the public meeting, adding whether he remains in any position or not, will continue to serve the people of Rajasthan. Pilot also said, “I am not afraid, I am not going to be suppressed. I have fought for you and will keep fighting.”

Pilots targets Gehlot

Targeting Gehlot, he said, ”We are working for the organisation without any post and still being abused and targeted for indiscipline and you are enjoying power and at the same time betraying the party high command.”

“I am the son of all communities. I am the son of Rajasthan. Swearing by the blisters of youth, I'm not going to back down. I am ready to make whatever sacrifices I have to make,” Sachin further continued.

Two of the Gehlot ministers were also present in the public meeting and targeted their government.

Minister Rajendra Gudha lashed out at CM and said, “The alignment of our government has gone bad. Has broken all records of corruption. No file is moved without money. The Government of Rajasthan is going above and beyond the 40% commission government of Karnataka, and has crossed all limits of corruption.”

Gudha also reiterated that Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot are in a coalition and alleged that he has proof of giving money to BJP MlLAs to save the government.

Senior minister Hemaram Chaudhary said that he is hurt by the kind of allegations made by the Chief Minister.

“If the Chief Minister found me guilty of taking money, then he should throw me out of the cabinet,” said Hemaram, adding that he was not invited, but had come here seeing the mood of the public.

The meeting was attended by around 15 MLAs including former speaker Dipendra Singh Shekhawat, former state Congress president and Kisan leader Narayan Singh and other leaders.

Nobility, Sachin started Jan Sangharsh Yatra on May 11 from Ajmer. The yatra reached Jaipur covering a distance of 125 kilometers in five days.