 Ashok Gehlot refutes Sachin Pilot's charges: 'Not spoken with Vasundhara Raje'
Ashok Gehlot's statement is a reply to Sachin Pilot who often claimed that he was given the charge of the party when it was defeated miserably in 2013.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 08:47 PM IST
Photo: File

Three days after the start of the Jan Sangharsh Yatra of Rajasthan Congress's dissident leader Sachin Pilot, CM Ashok Gehlot refuted the allegations of being hand in gloves with former CM Vasundhara Raje.

Addressing a public meeting in Nagaur on Saturday, Gehlot said, "I have not talked with Vasundhara Raje for even 15 times in the last 15 years as she was surrounded with leaders who did not want our cordial relationship, but what I said in Dholpur was misinterpreted by some people who said that we are colluded."

'Never said I brought 156 seats'

Making a veiled attack on his former deputy, Gehlot said, "in 1998 Congress won 156 seats but I never boast.

"156 seats came after defeating the Bhairon Singh government, I never said I brought 156 seats."

Pilot's allegation

Gehlot's statement is a reply to Sachin Pilot who often claimed that he was given the charge of the party when it was defeated miserably with just 21 seats in 2013 and then came back to power in 2018.

In the meantime, Sachin Pilot's Jan Sangharsh Yatra entered the third day on Saturday and reached the Jaipur district. It will enter the Jaipur city on Monday where a public meeting is scheduled to end the Yatra.

