Rajasthan: Congress keeping eye on Sachin Pilot’s 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' | Twitter

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who previously referred to Sachin Pilot's day-long fast as an anti-party activity, has remained calm this time and referred to Sachin's Jan Sangharsh Yatra as a "personal Yatra."

After a meeting of senior party leaders, including the state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and co-in-charges Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin, Amrita Dhawan, and Virendra Rathore in Delhi on Friday, Randhawa said to the media, "This is Sachin's yatra, and we are keeping an eye on it. When party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will return from Karnataka the issue will be discussed with him.”

Meeting held to discuss various organisational and political issues

The meeting was held to discuss various organisational and political issues including that of Pilot's march, which on Friday entered its second day.

On the question of action against Pilot, Randhawa said, "I have said in one line that we are keeping an eye on it. I will convey my views to the Congress president."

Notably, state party chief Dotasara also took the same line on Thursday and said that Yatra is Pilot’s personal and has nothing to do with the party.

In the meantime, Sachin's yatra entered the second day on Friday and received a good response despite the high temperature and scorching heat. He continued to raise his demands of action in the alleged corruption cases of the previous Vasundhara Raje government.