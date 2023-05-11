Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot begins 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer without Congress support

Sachin Pilot Twitter

With no Congress branding but the face of only Sonia Gandhi and former PM Indira Gandhi on the posters, the dissident leader of Rajasthan Congress Sachin Pilot kicked off his 5-day-long Jan Sangharsh Padyatra from Ajmer on Thursday.

Addressing a public meeting before the start of the yatra, Sachin said, "This Jan Sangharsh Yatra is a journey to go, listen, and to become the voice of the people."

What is the Padayatra for?

Sachin Pilot is taking out this padayatra against the question paper leak issue in the state and the inaction of the Congress government on the corruption cases of the previous BJP government.

Questioning his government on these issues, Sachin said that question paper leaks from Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) are a big issue and are like playing with the future of the youth. "When I questioned this, without completing the investigation, it was said that no leader or officer was involved but then for the first time an RPSC member was arrested, but it is not sufficient as the whole matter is connected somewhere else," said Sachin Pilot adding that if bulldozer can run on the rented property of a broker of paper leak, then why can't it run on the house of this RPSC member?

Pilot says 'no action taken' by Congress yet

Sachin Pilot once again raised the issue of the inaction of the Congress government on the corruption cases of the previous Vasundhara Raje government and said, "We had challenged Vasundhara Raje on the issue of corruption in the previous government, after which the Congress came to power. Even Ashok Gehlot had accused the BJP government regarding the gravel-liquor mafia, but no action has been taken so far on these cases."

Sachin Pilot vs Congress

Sachin Pilot has entered the fray against his government for the second time in a month. He had held a day-long fast on April 11th on the same issues and at that time also he did not use Congress symbols or flags or the faces of party leaders. MLAs of the Pilot faction have also kept away from this yatra.

Congress distances itself from Pilot's yatra

The party has also alienated itself from this yatra by saying that the party has no connection with this yatra. State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara has clarified that this yatra is not a party activity. "This yatra is the personal activity of Sachin Pilot and has no connection with the party," said Dotasara.