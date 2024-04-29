Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Files Nomination From Lucknow

Lucknow: Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, Rajnath Singh on Monday filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present on the occasion.

Before filing the nomination, Rajnath Singh held a roadshow in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also accompanied Rajnath Singh in the roadshow.

Smooth Passage Created For An Ambulance During The Roadshow

A smooth passage was created for an Ambulance during the roadshow of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Lucknow.

Lucknow will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20th. Rajnath Singh will face Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra from this seat.

Rajnath Singh also offered prayers at the Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple in Lucknow. He also offered prayers at the Hanuman Setu Temple in Lucknow.

Praising the Defence Minister over the pace of development in Lucknow, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the work started under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been taken forward by Rajnath Singh.

"I have seen the changing Lucknow, today there are flyovers, metro, all kinds of parks, roads, lights, streets. Lucknow has developed very fast and the work started during Atal Bihari's time, all of them have been taken forward under the leadership of Rajnath Singh and today the whole country is ready to make Prime Minister Modi the Prime Minister for the third time and there is enthusiasm among the people, there is passion, there is excitement everywhere," CM Dhami told ANI.

"The victory will be historic and Rajnath Singh has done development works and developed Lucknow. PM Modi will become the PM for the third time," he added.

Rajnath Singh in 2019 had defeated Samajwadi Party Poonam Shatrughan Sinha with over 6.3 lakh votes. He had defeated Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin of 2,72,749 votes in 2014.