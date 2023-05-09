Sachin Pilot fires fresh salvo at CM Ashok Gehlot: 'It seems his leader is Vasundhara Raje, not Sonia Gandhi' (WATCH)

WATCH: Sachin Pilot trains guns on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over his Dholpur speech |

On Tuesday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister over his speech in Dholpur. Pilot while criticising Gehlot's stand in the party said that it looks like Gehlot's leader isn't Sonia Gandhi but Vasundhara Raje Scindia. He also accused Gehlot of promoting corruption and not acting against it.

"After listening to Ashok Gehlot's speech in Dholpur, it seems like his leader is not Sonia Gandhi but Vasundhara Raje Scindia," said Congress MLA Sachin Pilot.

"I have now understood why the CM (Ashok Gehlot) has not acted against corruption," he added.

#WATCH | After listening to Ashok Gehlot's speech in Dholpur, it seems like his leader is not Sonia Gandhi but Vasundhara Raje Scindia: Congress MLA Sachin Pilot pic.twitter.com/Cs6KoMpsbh — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

Sachin Pilot announced a Jan Sanghrsh Yatra from Ajmer to Jaipur. Pilot said the yatra is aimed at raising issues of people and raise voices against corruption (against his own party's govt) in the state. The Yatra will begin on May 11.

Rajasthan CM claimed BJP leaders helped save his government during 2020 revolt

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday claimed that three BJP leaders, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal, and MLA Shobharani Kushwah, helped save his government during the 2020 revolt by his party MLAs.

His then-deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs revolted against his leadership in July 2020. The month-long crisis ended after the intervention of the party high command, and Pilot was removed from his position.

Allegations of conspiracy and bribery

Gehlot alleged that Union ministers Amit Shah, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Dharmendra Pradhan conspired to topple his government by distributing money in Rajasthan and said that if the rebel Congress MLAs did not return the money they had taken from the BJP, they would always be under pressure from Amit Shah.

He further claimed that the Union home minister would intimidate them, as he had done in Maharashtra, where he divided the Shiv Sena.

Call for the return of the money taken from BJP

Gehlot took potshots at the rebel Congress MLAs and urged them to return the money they had taken from the BJP so that they could carry out their duties without any pressure. He even offered to help recover the funds by giving them part of the money they had spent or getting it from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Gehlot and Raje's relationship

Gehlot and Raje have often been accused of going soft on each other, especially when it came to allegations of corruption. However, both leaders have denied any such understanding. A few days ago, Raje rejected allegations of collusion with Gehlot as a lie, saying that milk and lemon juice never mix.

Praise for Congress MLAs

During his address, Mr. Gehlot also praised Congress MLAs Rohit Bohra, Chetan Dudi, and Danish Abrar for alerting him about the revolt against his government in 2020. He said that these three MLAs, BSP-turned-Congress MLAs, and independent MLAs who had supported him and saved his government during the political crisis in 2020 deserved to be made ministers in his government. However, he could not do so due to political reasons and was sad about it.