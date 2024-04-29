Video: Woman, Daughter Severely Injured As Scooter Topples After Hitting Damaged Manhole Lid In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

In a horrific incident, a woman and her daughter were severely injured in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai city after their two-wheeler hit a damaged manhole lid and toppled.

Reports suggest that due to poor visibility on Saturday night, the duo could not see the damaged lid and met with an accident.

The purported video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. It shows the exact moment when the scooter hit the manhole lid. The video further shows how passers-by ran to the scene of the accident to help the mother and her daughter.

Watch the video:

Woman, daughter injured after scooter hits manhole lid due to the poor visibility ,in madurai city #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/ZnUSMlSNdH — Viral Daires (@viraldaires) April 29, 2024

As per reports, as a result of the accident, the woman and her daughter sustained severe injuries.

Locals have reported that commuters using the road have been facing inconvenience due to the damned manhole lid for many days now. Even after reporting to the authorities, there has been no action taken to clear the road of debris.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a video of a young man relentlessly thrashing his father has gone viral. The footage, which has left many online shell-shocked, is reportedly from 16 February. As per reports, he was arrested only after the video went viral online.

The incident was reported from Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu. The name of the culprit is said to Santosh.

In the CCTV footage, Santosh's father Kulanthaivelu, can be seen being seated, before Santosh enters the frame. He immediately launches into an all-out assault against his father, punching him repeatedly, before Kulanthaivelu falls onto his side. In the video, after Santosh leaves, some can be seen rushing towards Kulanthaivelu.

⚠️Disturbing Visual



Man beats to death his father over property dispute….



Where are we heading as a society and humans ?? pic.twitter.com/QsnK4OwHxQ — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) April 28, 2024

The law enforcement authorities arrested Santhosh under charges including 323 (punishment for causing hurt) and 324 (causing hurt with a weapon) of the Indian Penal Code. As per reports, Santosh has been remanded in judicial custody.