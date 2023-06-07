Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Will Not Leave Congress, New Formula Decided To Make Truce With CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (right) and Sachin Pilot | PTI Photo

Rajasthan: The Congress party on Tuesday stated that Sachin Pilot, despite his ongoing dispute with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has no intentions of leaving or breaking the party. Reports indicate that Pilot will await instructions from the high command before determining his next course of action. This development comes as Rajasthan gears up for elections and the Congress aims to replicate its success in Karnataka.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the Congress in-charge of Rajasthan, dismissed speculations about Pilot forming a separate party, emphasizing that such rumours were merely circulating in the media. Randhawa pointed out that Pilot had no inclination towards forming a new party in the past and remains uninterested in doing so now.

New Formula Decided To Solve Conflict

Regarding the conflict between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, Randhawa revealed that the matter had been discussed for four hours, resulting in a formula to resolve their disputes. He emphasized that around 90% of the issues between the two leaders had been resolved.

Randhawa cited their joint appearance in front of the media in Delhi as evidence of the agreement, stating that if there had been no resolution, they would not have come together.

About Pilot-Gehlot Clash in Rajasthan

The clash between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot has been ongoing since the Congress came to power in Rajasthan in 2018. Tensions reached their peak in 2020 when, amidst the pandemic, Pilot and his loyal MLAs retreated to a resort near Gurugram, threatening the stability of the Congress government in Rajasthan.

The intervention of the Gandhi siblings managed to quell the rebellion, and the government survived. Pilot relinquished his position as Gehlot's deputy but remained within the party, yet the dispute between the two leaders persists to this day.

