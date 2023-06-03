 WATCH: Miffed Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot throws mike at Barmer district collector at event
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Miffed Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot throws mike at Barmer district collector at event

WATCH: Miffed Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot throws mike at Barmer district collector at event

The incident happened at the Barmer Circuit House on Friday night when the chief minister was interacting with a group of women to collect feedback on various government schemes meant for them.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot threw a microphone at the Barmer district collector, apparently enraged after the public address system malfunctioned during a public event. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The incident happened at the Barmer Circuit House on Friday night when the chief minister was interacting with a group of women to collect feedback on various government schemes meant for them.

As the chief minister tried addressing the group, the mike malfunctioned and, apparently angry, he threw it at the Barmer district collector. The collector then picked up the mike.

Read Also
Rajasthan Election 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot announces free electricity for all
article-image

The chief minister again lost his composure when he saw some people standing behind the group of women, and asked them to go away.

“Where is SP (superintendent of police)? Both SP and collector seem to be similar,” he said.

Gehlot was on a two-day tour of Barmer.

During the event, the women told the chief minister about various benefits of the schemes and thanked him for increasing the honorarium of anganwadi workers.

Read Also
Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expresses faith in Sachin Pilot, says he will cooperate for...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha train accident: NDRF & relief teams use cranes, sniffer dogs and gas cutters to rescue...

Odisha train accident: NDRF & relief teams use cranes, sniffer dogs and gas cutters to rescue...

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: PM Modi meets survivors at Cuttack hospital as death toll rises...

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: PM Modi meets survivors at Cuttack hospital as death toll rises...

WATCH: Miffed Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot throws mike at Barmer district collector at event

WATCH: Miffed Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot throws mike at Barmer district collector at event

Sameer Wankhede & wife allege they received death threats on social media, inform senior officers

Sameer Wankhede & wife allege they received death threats on social media, inform senior officers

59 MPs from 19 parties seek early repatriation of baby Ariha from German foster care to India

59 MPs from 19 parties seek early repatriation of baby Ariha from German foster care to India