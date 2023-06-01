Rajasthan Election 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot announces free electricity for all |

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday was seen implementing one of his promises from the Budget speech as he made electricity free up to 100 units of consumption free for all. The announcement came just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's massive political rally in Ajmer where he attacked the Congress of making promises that lead to bankruptcy.

Free electricity up to 100 units per month

In a tweet, the CM noted that those families consuming up to 100 units of electricity would not have to pay any bill. And further on this, he said, “The first 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to families who consume more than 100 units per month."

Relief for middle class

The scheme will benefit around 1.25 crore domestic consumers and has come into effect from June 1.

Targeting middle-class families, Gehlot said that keeping the middle-class people in mind, those who consume electricity up to 200 units per month, the first 100 units will be free.

Benefits listed up to 200 units of consumption

He added that for electricity bills up to 200 units of consumption, the fuel surcharge and all other charges will be waived and the expense will be borne by the public exchequer instead.

Gehlot tweeted "After observing inflation relief camps and talking to the public, there was feedback that there should be a slight change in the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills. Feedback was also received from the public regarding the fuel surcharge in the electricity bills in May, based on which a big decision has been taken.”

Inflation relief package

The free electricity up to 100 units of consumption is a part of Gehlot’s inflation relief package of Rs 19000 crore announced by him in his Budget speech for this fiscal year.

Rajasthan Election 2023

The Assembly election of the state are scheduled later this year.

Gehlot took to Twitter to announce this scheme a couple of hours after PM Modi’s political rally in Ajmer where Modi attacked the Congress for its ‘guarantee’ schemes and said that the Congress had given a guarantee of waiving the loans of the farmers in 10 days. The Congress party has been in power in Rajasthan since 2018, but to date, the guarantee has not been fulfilled.

"If the guarantee given by Congress is implemented then there will be bankruptcy, so Rajasthan needs to be careful with Congress," said Modi addressing the rally.

PM Modi launched the "Maha Jansampark" campaign of the BJP in the rally. Under the Maha Jan Sampark campaign, scheduled to be held from May 31 (today) to June 30, extensive public programmes will be done across the country after the completion of 9 yrs at the Centre.