Rajasthan: Ex-RPSC Member Arrested In Police SI Recruitment Paper Leak; Remanded To Custody Until Saturday

Ex-RPSC member escorted by police after arrest in SI recruitment paper leak case. | Representative Image

Jaipur: The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police have arrested former member Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Ramuram Raika late on Sunday night in the paper leak case of Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment in Rajasthan Police.

Raika was presented before the court on Monday where he was sent to the police remand until Saturday. “The former RPSC member was arrested late on Sunday (September 1, 2024) for providing the sub-inspector recruitment exam paper to his children,” ADG SOG V.K. Singh said on Monday.

Raika who was appointed member of RPSC in 2018 during the Vasundhara Raje government and remained on the post until 2022 has been made accused of leaking the question paper of SI recruitment of 2021 to his son and daughter who scored 40th and 5th rank and were selected in the exam.

The SOG had on Sunday arrested Raika's son and daughter besides three other trainees for their involvement in the paper leak and securing a position in the exam. After questioning the arrested trainees, the SOG held Raika.

So far, three separate chargesheets have been presented against the 61 accused in the sub-inspector recruitment exam - 2021 case.

Among the 61 accused, 33 are trainee sub-inspectors, four are selected candidates who did not join the service and 24 are their associates who were also linked with the paper leak gang while the search for 65 other accused is underway.

Notably, before Raika, the SOG had arrested the sitting member of RPSC Babu Lal Katara in connection with the question paper leak case of teachers' recruitment.