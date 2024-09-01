 Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!

Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!

The Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024 is being conducted for filling senior secondary-level positions such as grade II clerk, junior assistant, constable, and others.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
RSSB, Jaipur |

Rajasthan CET Application 2024: The registration window for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024 will open tomorrow, i.e., September 2, 2024 (Monday). This recruitment campaign is being conducted in order to fill senior secondary-level vacant posts.

The positions that are currently unfilled are as follows: grade II clerk, junior assistant, constable, grade II jamadar, superintendent of hostels, forester, and others.

Candidates who wish to appear for the exam are required to register themselves. The application form has been made available on the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's (RSSB) website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How To Apply For Rajasthan CET 2024?

FPJ Shorts
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Will Honey Singh Collaborate With Badshah Or Raftaar Amid 15-Year-Long Fued? Here's What The Rapper Has To Say
Will Honey Singh Collaborate With Badshah Or Raftaar Amid 15-Year-Long Fued? Here's What The Rapper Has To Say

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Search the homepage for the link to the application.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: After that, complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Read Also
OPSC Odisha Civil Services Main Exam Document Verification Begins September 9; Make A Note Of These...
article-image

Exam Details

The dates of the 2024 CET exam are October 23–October 26, 2024. The exam paper will cover subjects like Rajasthan's history, culture, geography, and current events. There will be 300 total points awarded for the test. There will be 150 multiple-choice questions on the exam. It is important to note that no marks will be deducted. Each right response will result in a mark for the candidate. There will be multiple exam locations for the examination.

Candidates must note that the deadline to apply for the recruitment examination is October 1, 2024.

Applicants should ensure that, before submitting the form, all information has been checked carefully and completely. The uploaded files have to be legitimate and reliable. As more information about the above-mentioned exam becomes available, candidates should keep a watch on the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29

Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29

Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!

Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!

IIT Madras BS Data Science Admissions 2024 Application Deadline On September 15: Check Who Can...

IIT Madras BS Data Science Admissions 2024 Application Deadline On September 15: Check Who Can...

Hyderabad Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain Forecast!

Hyderabad Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain Forecast!

Want To Study At Mumbai University? Apply For UG & PC Programs Till September 15!

Want To Study At Mumbai University? Apply For UG & PC Programs Till September 15!