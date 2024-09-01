Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!

RSSB, Jaipur |

Rajasthan CET Application 2024: The registration window for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024 will open tomorrow, i.e., September 2, 2024 (Monday). This recruitment campaign is being conducted in order to fill senior secondary-level vacant posts.

The positions that are currently unfilled are as follows: grade II clerk, junior assistant, constable, grade II jamadar, superintendent of hostels, forester, and others.

Candidates who wish to appear for the exam are required to register themselves. The application form has been made available on the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's (RSSB) website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How To Apply For Rajasthan CET 2024?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Search the homepage for the link to the application.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: After that, complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Exam Details

The dates of the 2024 CET exam are October 23–October 26, 2024. The exam paper will cover subjects like Rajasthan's history, culture, geography, and current events. There will be 300 total points awarded for the test. There will be 150 multiple-choice questions on the exam. It is important to note that no marks will be deducted. Each right response will result in a mark for the candidate. There will be multiple exam locations for the examination.

Candidates must note that the deadline to apply for the recruitment examination is October 1, 2024.

Applicants should ensure that, before submitting the form, all information has been checked carefully and completely. The uploaded files have to be legitimate and reliable. As more information about the above-mentioned exam becomes available, candidates should keep a watch on the official website.