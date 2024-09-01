OPSC Odisha Civil Services Main Exam Document Verification Begins September 9; Make A Note Of These Important Points!

OPSC |

The document verification process for the Odisha Public Service Commission's (OPSC) Odisha Civil Services Main exam is set to begin on September 9, 2024.

The candidates who managed to clear the examination are eligible for the document verification process. The OPSC declared the main exam results at opsc.gov.in. Candidates can click here to view and download their result cards. For the document verification process, candidates must download their attestation form, biodata form and declaration form.

"The detailed program of the Document Verification & Personality Test will be published shortly. The candidates are required to download their "Attestation Form," "Biodata Form,"& "Declaration Format" (to be uploaded shortly) from the website of the Commission at http://opsc.gov.in and submit the forms duly filled in on the day of document verification," the official notification released by the OPSC read.

A PDF version of the results has been made available. In order to fill roughly 683 open positions, the exam was held from February 25, 2024, to March 3, 2024. There are 1367 applicants in total on the shortlist who will show up for the documentation verification.

In order to access their results, aspirants need to use their unique credentials at the result portal. Below are the steps to check the results for reference.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the OPSC's official website at opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Enter the required credentials to login on the website

Step 3: On the homepage, look for the result link

Step 4: Your result will now open on the screen

Step 5: Check all the details carefully

Step 6: Save and download the OPSC result for future use

"The list of roll numbers of the 1367 (493-w) qualified candidates is available on the website of the Commission at http://opsc.gov.in. The Commission has decided to conduct the document verification & personality test of the above candidates from 09.09.2024 onwards in the office of the Commission at 19, Dr. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack-753001," the notification added.

Candidates must take a printout of the result card and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it in the future. Also, it is important to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates related to the exam.