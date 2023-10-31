Rajasthan Elections 2023: Congress Leader Sachin Pilot's Poll Affidavit Reveals Divorce From Sara Abdullah

Sachin Pilot and Sara Abdullah | Twitter

Jaipur: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot is divorced from Sara Pilot, the daughter of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farukh Abdulla.

This information has come to light for the first time in the affidavit filed by Sachin Pilot along with the nomination papers filed to contest the assembly election from the Tonk constituency on Tuesday

In the affidavit, Sachin has written divorced in front of his wife's name. However, according to the affidavit, both the children of Sachin Pilot are with him. Sachin Pilot has written the names of both his children (Aran Pilot and Vihaan Pilot) as dependents in the affidavit.

This divorce has happened only in the last five years because, in December 2018, Sachin Pilot took oath as Deputy CM and Sara, both sons and Farooq Abdullah attended the function.

Sachin Pilot's marriage with Sarah

Sachin and Sara got married in January 2004. The Abdullah family was not happy with the marriage. Sachin entered into politics only after a few months of marriage. At the age of just 26, he became the youngest MP by contesting his first Lok Sabha election from Dausa After some time, the Abdullah family accepted Sachin Pilot as their son-in-law.

Sachin does not have a vehicle

According to the affidavit filed, Sachin Pilot does not own any personal vehicle while the total value of his movable assets is ₹5 crore 71 lakh 49 thousand. As immovable property, he has 12 acres of agricultural land in Meerut whose market value is ₹89 lakh. Along with this, he also has a residential building with a market value of ₹52 lakh.

Couple has two children

It is worth noting that during the 2018 assembly elections, Pilot included Sara's name in his affidavit and also provided information about her financial assets. Pilot and Sara are parents to two sons, Aaran Pilot and Vehaan Pilot. The Congress leader mentioned their names in 'dependent' column of the latest affidavit.

Separation rumours surfaced 9 years ago

Pilot and Sara's separation rumours first surfaced nine years ago, during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. However, they were dismissed as speculation at the time.

Sara along with Aaran and Vihaan, and Farooq Abdullah attended Pilot's swearing-in ceremony as deputy chief minister in December 2018.

Pilot offers prayers at Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple

Pilot offered prayers at Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple before he submitted nomination papers. He also led a road show, marching from Bada Kuan to Patel Chowk in Tonk.

Rajasthan will go to elections on November 25, with vote counting scheduled for December 3. The Bharatiya Janata Party has not yet announced a candidate against Pilot. The deadline for nominations is November 6.

In the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections, Pilot secured victory in Tonk with a margin of over 54,000 votes against the BJP's Yunus Khan.

