Sachin Pilot Writes Exam To Become Major In Territorial Army; Shares Pictures On X

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
Sachin Pilot, has undertaken an examination to become a Major from a Captain in the army. He currently holds the rank of Captain in the Territorial Army and recently sat for the Part B examination to qualify for the position of Major within the same unit.
Pilot first joined the Territorial Army in September 2012 as a Captain. Since then, he has remained actively engaged with his unit.
Sachin Pilot shared some photos from the Army Headquarters on his official social media profile. He said about how he spent valuable moments with his army colleagues and comrades in the Cantonment area of New Delhi.
He routinely visits the Territorial Army headquarters in New Delhi, where he undergoes army training sessions.
The Territorial Army primarily functions as a supporting force for the Indian Army during combat situations, being an integral part of the infantry.
Sachin Pilot is prepared to instantly assume his role as a military officer whenever required, in keeping with his political responsibilities.
The Territorial Army has a distinguished history, having provided significant support to soldiers and officers during the wars of 1962 and 1965, as well as playing a crucial role in the Kargil conflict.
Pilot is a Congress MLA from Rajasthan and is very active in the politics of the state.
