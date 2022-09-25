Rajasthan: Elderly man, scooty fall in pit as road cracks in Jodhpur; watch

Twitter

Jodhpur: A video capturing the visuals of a two-wheeler got down into a cracked road has surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the incident occurred near Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station, Rajasthan.

According to local media, the incident was reported with an elderly man identified as Bhopal Singh, a resident of the state's Jhalamand area. Ahead of his scooty, a heavy tractor had allegedly taken the path leading to worsen the condition of the road.

In the unfortunate incident about the poor conditions of roads, the frightened rider fell into the suddenly resulted pit. However, locals rushed to his rescue, as hinted by the now-viral video.