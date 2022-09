Jodhpur: Man beats father | ANI

Jodhpur: In a video shared on social media, we can see a man physically abusing an elderly man on the streets of Rajasthan's Jodhpur. Reportedly, the duo share a father-son relationship.

According to ANI, the son often quarrels with the father regarding matters of the household. He has been arrested under CrPC 15, the news source quoted the Station House Officer of the Ratanada Police Station. The misbehaviour footage from earlier this week was recorded on a nearby CCTV.