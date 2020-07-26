Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: BJP trying to destabilise Ashok Gehlot govt, alleges Congress

Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 26 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has denied the role of the state government in the political crisis of Rajasthan and also refuted allegations of any of Congress MLAs kept as hostages in Haryana.

"Haryana has no role in political events in Rajasthan. Haryana has not kept anyone hostage. Governor does what he thinks is good. He cannot be pressurised that's why if he thinks Assembly session cannot be convened at this time then the session should not be called," Vij told ANI.