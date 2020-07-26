Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: BJP trying to destabilise Ashok Gehlot govt, alleges Congress

Haryana has no role in Rajasthan political events: Anil Vij
Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 26 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has denied the role of the state government in the political crisis of Rajasthan and also refuted allegations of any of Congress MLAs kept as hostages in Haryana.
"Haryana has no role in political events in Rajasthan. Haryana has not kept anyone hostage. Governor does what he thinks is good. He cannot be pressurised that's why if he thinks Assembly session cannot be convened at this time then the session should not be called," Vij told ANI.
BJP trying to destabilise Ashok Gehlot govt: Congress
Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making attempts to "destabilise" Ashok Gehlot led government.
"BJP is trying to destabilise our government. Governor ignoring Chief Minister's request to call a session of State Assembly shows that the Central government is misusing constitutional institutions and is toying with democratic values," he said.
Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.
Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)