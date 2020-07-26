Politics vs Pandemic Number Theory: Even as Gehlot claims enough MLAs, COVID-19 cases shoot up in Rajasthan

The situation does not bode well for the Congress as the MLAs have been locked up in a 5-star hotel for the last fortnight. Pictures of them enjoying sumptuous meals, sports, cooking classes and movie shows have been going viral. The MLAs are seen huddled close together and nor not wearing masks. It has served to create an image that they are rather unconcerned about the pandemic raging outside the high walls of the hotel.

The vicious backlash prompted a cabinet meeting where COVID was the focal point of discussion, relief measures were announced, the health minister reached his office to take stock of the situation and most importantly – the steady stream of pictures reduced to a trickle.

While the Gehlot government fights an existential battle, it will have to get a grip on the COVID-19 situation; or else it stands the risk of earning public ire.