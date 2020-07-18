Rajasthan Crisis: Bharatiya Tribal Party extends support to Ashok Gehlot

The ongoing political struggle in Rajasthan has seen several twists and turns, and the two BTP MLAs had also made headlines after they alleged that they were facing a 'hostage-like" situation.

"The situation right now in Rajasthan...it is almost as if we are hostages. For three days, we were in the MLA quarters. Many said, come with us, come with us...Today, three-four police cars followed me when I went out to the constituency. Police are not letting him move and have also taken my car keys," BTP MLA from Chorasi, Rajkumar Roat said in a video earlier this week.

Earlier too, fellow party MLA Ramprasad Dindor had vocalised his support for the Congress.