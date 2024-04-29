 Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: What We Know So Far About JDS MP Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPrajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: What We Know So Far About JDS MP Case

Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: What We Know So Far About JDS MP Case

Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna has been accused of making inappropriate advances and assaulting to a victim who has come forward in the sexual abuse case filed against him, father H D Revanna, also under suspicion.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
JDS MP Prajwal Revanna |

Hassan: A new complaint was filed by the accused's former house helper on Sunday, and the Karnataka government ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to look into claims made against JD(S) MP and Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna in an alleged sex scandal involving multiple women.

The Complaint

In the complaint, the victim claimed she was sexually assaulted by HD Revanna as well as Prajwal Revanna. She further stated that when the accused's wife was not there, Prajwal Revanna attacked her and made inappropriate advances, according to ANI.

Prajwal Revanna has also been accused by the house help of misbehaving with her daughter during a video call and of acting rudely toward her. “My daughter blocked his number after repeated calls,” the complainant said.

The FIR also included suspicions against the father of the accused, HD Revanna, a well-known JD(S) leader. Sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC have been invoked in the case, which alleges sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging a woman's dignity. Concerned by the distribution of pornographic footage, the complainant made the decision to register a complaint.

Read Also
Who Is Prajwal Revanna & What Is The Massive Sex Scandal Centring JDS Hassan MP In Karnataka?
article-image

Ran To Germany

Days before the April 26 constituency polls, HD Revanna, the son of former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, found himself embroiled in controversy after dubious videos allegedly featuring him went viral on social media. Prajwal is said to have departed the nation and is presently in Germany.

Prajwal Revanna is looking for a fresh term in the Lower House from Hassan as a candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), contesting against Congress’ Shreyas Patel.

Formation Of SIT

The SIT, led by IPS officer Vijay Kumar Singh and comprising DG CID Suman D Pennekar and IPS officer Seema Latkar, has initiated an investigation into the case.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced his decision to establish an SIT to investigate the issue through a post on X which translates to, “The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna’s obscene video case. Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted. In this background, the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request.

After offensive videos purportedly featuring the JD(S) lawmaker started making the rounds on social media on April 25, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission asked Siddaramaiah to launch a SIT investigation.

GT Devegowda Stated

Concurrently, JD(S) has praised the SIT investigation. Senior leader and chairman of the JD(S) core committee GT Devegowda announced that the party will call a meeting to discuss taking additional action on the matter. “I don’t blame the government for announcing the SIT investigation. We will sit and decide what action needs to be taken over the issue of Prajwal Revanna. For now, I will just say that I welcome the SIT investigation,” Devegowda said.

HD Kumaraswamy Draws Distance With Family

HD Kumaraswamy, the brother of Revanna and former chief minister, has opted to distance the party from the issue. "Deve Gowda and I have never disrespected any woman. The state government has ordered a SIT investigation, so let the report come out. We will not shield anyone. Let the truth come out,” HD Kumaraswamy said.

Prominent People's Reaction

Many leaders and personalities have taken their views on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar Poll Office Steps Up Efforts To Improve Voter Turnout In Upcoming...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar Poll Office Steps Up Efforts To Improve Voter Turnout In Upcoming...

Srikakulam Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Schedule, Key Fights, Previous Results & More

Srikakulam Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Schedule, Key Fights, Previous Results & More

Video: Woman, Daughter Severely Injured As Scooter Topples After Hitting Damaged Manhole Lid In...

Video: Woman, Daughter Severely Injured As Scooter Topples After Hitting Damaged Manhole Lid In...

Live Breaking News Updates: Congress Will 'Scrap Agniveer Scheme', Rahul Gandhi Says At Gujarat...

Live Breaking News Updates: Congress Will 'Scrap Agniveer Scheme', Rahul Gandhi Says At Gujarat...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Files Nomination From Lucknow

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Files Nomination From Lucknow