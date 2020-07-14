Rajasthan BTP MLA 'taken hostage' by cops, says Sambit Patra; shares video

In the span of four days, the Rajasthan government seems to have reached a state of complete upheaval, with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot being removed from his post, and Chief Minister Gehlot alleging a "BJP's plot" to topple the Congress government in the state.
Amid this, the Bhartiya Tribal Party which had lent support to the Gehlot-led Congress government said that it would remain neutral in the event of a floor test. The party which has two MLAs in Rajasthan has asked the legislators to remain neutral and not align either with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot or his deputy Sachin Pilot, or with the BJP.
Disciplinary action will be taken if the MLAs ignore the whip, BTP state in-charge Rameshbhai Vasava said. "It is for the party and not for the MLAs to decide whom to vote and support," he said.
Both MLAs had been present at the Congress legislature party meeting held at chief minister's residence, and one of the MLAs, Ramprasad has maintained that the support to the government will continue.
Against this backdrop, there has emerged a new angle to the story, with fellow BTP MLA Rajkumar Roat alleging on an undated video that he was not being allowed out by the police. While the video doesn't specify the date, it must be mentioned that Roat clarifies that it has been three days of political turmoil in the state already.
The video was shared by BJP leader Sambit Patra who quoted the MLA to allege that he had been "taken hostage" by the police.
"Rajasthan's Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLA Mr. Rajkumar ji says that he has been taken hostage by the Rajasthan police. Shame! And on TV the Congress is calling for democracy !!" Patra wrote in the caption.
The representative from Chorasi can be seen stating on the video that police cars have surrounded his vehicle and are not allowing him to leave. "My car keys have also been taken away," he can be seen stating.
