Rajasthan BTP MLA 'taken hostage' by cops, says Sambit Patra; shares video

In the span of four days, the Rajasthan government seems to have reached a state of complete upheaval, with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot being removed from his post, and Chief Minister Gehlot alleging a "BJP's plot" to topple the Congress government in the state.

Amid this, the Bhartiya Tribal Party which had lent support to the Gehlot-led Congress government said that it would remain neutral in the event of a floor test. The party which has two MLAs in Rajasthan has asked the legislators to remain neutral and not align either with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot or his deputy Sachin Pilot, or with the BJP.

Disciplinary action will be taken if the MLAs ignore the whip, BTP state in-charge Rameshbhai Vasava said. "It is for the party and not for the MLAs to decide whom to vote and support," he said.

Both MLAs had been present at the Congress legislature party meeting held at chief minister's residence, and one of the MLAs, Ramprasad has maintained that the support to the government will continue.