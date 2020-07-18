'Think of the people': Vasundhara Raje breaks silence on Rajasthan row

On Saturday, BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje weighed in on the ongoing Rajasthan crisis, urging the Congress to keep the needs of the people of the state in mind.

While Raje had for the most part stayed out of the conflict thus far, the BJP leader on Saturday took to Twitter with a statement. Reminding that issues such as locust attacks and the COVID-19 outbreak continue to be a problem for the state, Raje urged the ruling party to "think of the people".

"There is no point trying to drag the BJP and the BJP leaders names through the mud! It is the interest of our people that must remain paramount!" she added.