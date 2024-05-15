Mumbai North West Constituency, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

Maharashtra's political significance in Indian politics cannot be overstated, boasting 48 Lok Sabha seats, second only to Uttar Pradesh's 80. Unlike some states, landslide victories are uncommon in Maharashtra, intensifying the electoral competition. With such a sizeable seat count, Maharashtra wields influence over the outcome of Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra unfold over five phases, spanning from April 19 to May 20, dividing the electoral process into manageable stages. Mumbai, along with Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane, braces for a high-stakes electoral showdown on May 20.

Mumbai, a bustling metropolis characterised by diverse cultures and economic disparities, becomes the battleground for two formidable alliances: the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance, comprising Eknath Shinde's Shinde Sena, the BJP, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, squares off against the MVA, led by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and the Congress.

Importance Of Mumbai North West Seat

The Mumbai North West constituency encompasses areas from Andheri to Jogeshwari suburbs, including upscale neighbourhoods like Versova. Traditionally a Congress stronghold, the seat witnessed Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar clinch victory twice post-2014. The MVA allies engaged in a fierce battle to decide their candidate here, leading to Sanjay Nirpuam's departure from Congress.

Key Candidates In The Fray

The MVA presents Amol Kirtikar, son of incumbent MP Gajanan Kiritikar, as its candidate. Following the Shiv Sena split, Gajanan aligned with CM-Shinde, while Amol remained loyal to Uddhav Thackeray's faction.

On the other hand, the Mahayuti nominated Ravindra Waikar, who recently switched allegiance from Sena UBT to Shiv Sena under CM Eknath Shinde's leadership.

Results Of Past Elections

In 2019, Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar defeated Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam by a huge margin of 2,60,328 votes, marking the saffron party's second consecutive win from the high-profile seat. Previously, in 2014, Gajanan Kiritkar secured his first massive victory, defeating Congress' Gurudas Kamat by a margin of 1,83,028 votes. In 2009, Gurudas Kamat had defeated Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar by 38,387 votes.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, spanning seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will cover 543 constituencies nationwide. The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be announced on June 4.