Mumbai North Constituency, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

Maharashtra's political clout within India remains undeniable, wielding significant influence with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, trailing only Uttar Pradesh's 80. Unlike some states, Maharashtra seldom experiences landslide victories, ensuring fiercely contested elections each cycle. With such a substantial seat count, Maharashtra possesses the potential to sway the outcomes of Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra unfold over five phases, spanning from April 19 to May 20. Mumbai, along with Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane, braces for a significant electoral showdown on May 20.

The electoral battleground of Mumbai, a sprawling metropolis pulsating with diverse cultures and economic contrasts, emerges as the focal point of a fierce tussle between two formidable alliances: the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance, helmed by Eknath Shinde's Shinde Sena, the BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, locks horns with the MVA, spearheaded by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and the Congress.

Importance Of Mumbai North Seat

The Mumbai North Seat encompasses areas like Borivali, Dahisar, Magathane, Kandivali East, Charkop, and Malad West, representing a diverse range of communities and interests. Historically a BJP stronghold, the seat has witnessed significant challenges over the years, including from prominent figures like film actor Govinda, representing Congress at one point, and Sanjay Nirupam, who secured victory for Congress in the past.

Key Candidates In The Fray

The Mahayuti alliance presents Union Minister Piyush Goyal as its candidate, leveraging his experience and Mumbai roots. Goyal, holding Cabinet positions since 2017 with portfolios including Textiles, Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, aims to secure victory for the alliance.

On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi fields Congress leader Bhushan Patil as their candidate, boasting a 25-year tenure within the grand old party. Patil's extensive experience and organizational insights position him as a formidable contender in the electoral arena.

Results Of Past Elections

In 2019, BJP's Gopal Shetty defeated Congress leader Urmila Matondkar by a massive margin of 4,65,247 votes. Previously, in 2014, Gopal Shetty secured his first massive victory, defeating Congress' Sanjay Nirupam by a margin of 4,46,582 votes. In 2009, Sanjay Nirupam had defeated BJP's Ram Naik by 5,779 votes.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, spanning seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will cover 543 constituencies nationwide. The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be announced on June 4.