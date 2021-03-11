Rajasthan: Congress MLA Ramesh Meena alleges discrimination by government against SC, ST MLAs

The internal divide in the Congress has once again come to the fore after an MLA considered close to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot alleged that the party was not allowing SC and ST MLAs to speak in the assembly.

Ramesh Meena, a former minister and a close confidant of Pilot, told media persons that the seating system in the assembly was not proper. He sadi the party was discriminating against MLAs who are from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe and not allowing them to speak.

“The SC and ST MLAs have purposely been given seats where there are no mikes. The seating arrangement is done by the government. Our voices are being suppressed,” said Meena who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe.

He said the Congress has 50 MLAs who are from the SC, ST and minority community.

Meena said he, Mahendrajit Malviya, Amin Khan and Danish Abrar have been given seats without mikes.