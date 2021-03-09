COVID-19 in Rajasthan: No vaccine shortage in state, says Union Health Ministry

Jaipur: The union health ministry on Tuesday stated that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in Rajasthan, a few hours after the state health minister said the state was facing a vaccine shortfall.

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma said the state’s stock would run out by Wednesday and the state government has asked the centre for immediate supply of 60 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines

In view of the short supply, Sharma said the state had slowed down the pace of vaccination on Tuesday, giving the jab only to those who were due for their second dose.

However, after Sharma’s statements, the union health ministry clarified that there was no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in Rajasthan.

“Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till yesterday (Monday) night,” the health minister said in an official statement. It said the central government is monitoring supply of vaccines to states and providing doses as per requirement.