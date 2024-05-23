Rajasthan CM Orders SIT Probe After 11-Year-Old Rape Victim Succumbs To Burn Injuries

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday night ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the suspected rape and burning alive of a minor speech and hearing-impaired girl in Hindaun city.

About The Cruel Act

On Wednesday, the 11-year-old speech and hearing-impaired girl died after an 11-day-long battle for her life in hospital after being burnt alive by miscreants who poured petrol on her private parts and set her on fire.

The shocking incident has triggered widespread outrage among the people, who expressed their anger on social media and raised questions on the Rajasthan Government while demanding the resignation of CM Sharma.

Hours after the girl’s death CM Bhajanlal Sharma wrote on his X handle, “I am deeply saddened with the case reported with my daughter in Hindaun City of Karauli. In this hour of grief, I want to assure the bereaved family that our government stands with them.

करौली के हिंडौन सिटी में बेटी के साथ हुए घटनाक्रम से मन अत्यंत दुखी है। दुख की इस घड़ी में मैं शोक संतप्त परिवार को आश्वस्त करना चाहता हूं की हमारी सरकार उनके साथ खड़ी है।



इस प्रकरण में निष्पक्ष जांच भी होगी और न्याय भी सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा।



प्रकरण की गंभीरता को देखते हुए SIT… — Bhajanlal Sharma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@BhajanlalBjp) May 22, 2024

“There will be a fair investigation in this case and justice will also be ensured. Given the seriousness of the case, SIT has been formed and orders have been given to investigate this matter at a fast pace.”

Father Of The Deceased Submits Memorandum To Deputy District Collector

The father of the deceased girl submitted a memorandum in the name of CM Sharma to the Deputy District Collector, demanding immediate arrest and strict action against the culprits.

The victim's father wrote in the memorandum, “I had given a complaint on 11 May 2024 at the New Mandi Police Station of Hindaun City, and had told the police that some unknown miscreants burnt my daughter alive, and she was burnt at some distance from our house. They fled leaving her in the same condition. We admitted our daughter to the hospital for treatment, where she died. The miscreants had badly burnt her private parts. But the police did not register the report.”

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 5 Arrested In BJYM Leader Murder Case

In a memorandum addressed to CM Sharma, the victim's father expressed apprehension that his daughter might have been raped.

He wrote, “11 days have passed since this incident. But till now no arrest has been made in this case, nor has any legal action been taken. My daughter was hinting at identifying the culprits through their photographs. Despite this, no one was arrested.

“My daughter's statement was recorded in the presence of an expert. In the said case also, the New Mandi police showed complete indifference. That is why the said case should be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should be arrested immediately and given strict punishment.”

The deceased was cremated soon after her father submitted the memorandum.