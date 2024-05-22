Madhya Pradesh: 5 Arrested In BJYM Leader Murder Case | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Gandhi Nagar police have arrested five persons accused of killing BJYM leader Surendra Kushwaha, police said on Tuesday. With the help of crime branch and cyber team, Gandhi Nagar police arrested Raghvendra Sen, Faizal Khan, Deepanshu Sen, Raj Somkunwar and Ajay Paswan.

On Saturday, the kin of Surendra Kushwaha had blocked the Link Road number 2, demanding arrest of the accused who had stabbed him to death. Surendra was the vice-president of the Panchsheel Nagar Mandal of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). On Friday, Surendra Kushwaha, his friend Ishu Khare, his brother Satish Khare had reached Bhopal central jail.

They had come to leave Satish Khare to the jail as his parole was about to end. As they reached the jail gate, accused Sandesh Narware, Akash, Chota Faizal and Deepanshu Sen attacked them with the sharp-edged weapon. Surendra Kushwaha and Vikas Verma received severe injuries. Surendra was admitted in AIIMS and he died during course of treatment. Vikas is still in hospital. The police have registered the case under Sections 302, 307 and other sections of IPC and started the investigation.

Bhopal: AC Repairer Falls To Death From 4th Floor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man working at an electronics shop, who had gone to repair an AC at a doctor’s house in Shahpura on Wednesday noon, lost balance and fell to death from the fourth floor of the house, the police said. Shahpura police said man who died was Imran (24), a resident of Shahjehanabad area of the city.

He was employed at an electronics shop and a doctor residing in a housing society in Shahpura had called him to his house on Wednesday to get his AC repaired. Imran and his assistant had gone there and Imran climbed to the fourth floor of the house, where the compressor of the AC unit was installed outside.

He began repairing the unit, during which, he eventually lost balance and slipped. He fell and his head banged against the ground. The doctor said his neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The police were informed, who rushed to the scene for probe, and sent his body for post-mortem on Wednesday evening.