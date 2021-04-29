Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID-19, says will continue working in isolation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and he will work from home while in isolation. Ashok Gehlot had isolated himself on Wednesday after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Ashok Gehlot wrote: "Today my report on getting the COVID-19 test also came out positive. I have no symptoms and feel fine. I will continue working in isolation following the COVID-19 protocol."