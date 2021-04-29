Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID-19, says will continue working in isolation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and he will work from home while in isolation. Ashok Gehlot had isolated himself on Wednesday after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, Ashok Gehlot wrote: "Today my report on getting the COVID-19 test also came out positive. I have no symptoms and feel fine. I will continue working in isolation following the COVID-19 protocol."
On Wednesday, Gehlot had tweeted that his wife, Sunita Gehlot, is asymptomatic, and as per protocol, her treatment has started under home isolation.
“My wife Sunita Gehlot has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic. As per protocol, her treatment under home isolation has started. I will be going under isolation as a precautionary measure and hold Covid-19 review meetings with doctors and officials daily at 8.30 pm," he had tweeted.
The chief minister had been actively taking part in offline meetings with officials to discuss the overall Covid-19 situation in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan recorded 120 COVID-19 deaths and a record 16,613 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday, taking the overall figures to 3,926 fatalities and 5,63,577 infections. The number of active cases also rose to 1,63,372. A total of 3,96,279 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.
