Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot goes under self-isolation after wife tests positive for COVID-19

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has gone under self isolation as his wife has tested positive for COVID-19. The CM made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The CM said that treatment for his wife has begun following the COVID-19 protocols. He further said that he shall be conducting a meeting with the administrators and officers over COVID-19 sitaution following protocols.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan recorded 120 COVID-19 deaths and a record 16,613 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday, taking the overall figures to 3,926 fatalities and 5,63,577 infections, according to official data.