Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot goes under self-isolation after wife tests positive for COVID-19

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has gone under self isolation as his wife has tested positive for COVID-19. The CM made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday.
The CM said that treatment for his wife has begun following the COVID-19 protocols. He further said that he shall be conducting a meeting with the administrators and officers over COVID-19 sitaution following protocols.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan recorded 120 COVID-19 deaths and a record 16,613 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday, taking the overall figures to 3,926 fatalities and 5,63,577 infections, according to official data.
The number of active cases also rose to 1,63,372, the report showed. Deaths were reported from Jodhpur (33), Jaipur (32), Udaipur (11), Bikaner (7), Alwar (5), Kota (4), Sikar, Bharatpur and Ajmer (3 each), Dungapur, Bhilwara and Sawai Modhopur (2 each), besides other districts.
A total of 3,96,279 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.
