Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot increases honorarium of priests

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Countering the allegations of appeasement politics, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot increased the honorarium of part-time priests serving in state temples.

This decision, coupled with a substantial financial provision of Rs 5.93 crore, aims to facilitate temple repairs, decoration, painting, and overall upgradation in a total of 593 temples that comes under the State Devasthan Department.

As per the proposal the honorarium for these priests will rise from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000 per month, ensuring their financial well-being.

Furthermore, the proposal includes a budget allocation of Rs. 5.93 crore, equating to a maximum of Rs. 1 lakh per temple, to undertake repair and upgradation works in 390 state direct charge temples and 203 state self-sufficient temples. This fund will facilitate necessary improvements, including dressing, painting, and repair works.

The increase in honorarium for priests and the provision for temple repairs and upgradation was made in this year's budget.