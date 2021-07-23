Rajasthan: BJP demands resignation of Education minister Govind Dotasra; register case against youth Congress chief for inappropriate language

Jaipur: The Rajasthan state Congress president and education minister Govind Singh Dotasra and Youth Congress president of state unit Gansesh Ghogra are in the midst of controversy. Dotasra has been alleged of misuse of his post as his daughter-in-law’s brother and sister have been awarded 80 percent marks in the interview of Rajasthan Administrative Service recruitment. While Ghogra has made inappropriate comments on Governor of Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the agitation of Congress on the issue of Pegasus snooping on Thursday.

The Bhartiya Janata party in the state has demanded the resignation of both the leaders as youth and the student wing of the party is agitating all over the state.

The result of Rajasthan Administrative Service recruitment was announced recently and it was found that brother and sister of Govind Singh Dotasra's sister-in-law have been awarded 80 percent marks each in the interviews of the exam while their marks in the written exam were below 50 per cent. Even the topper of the exam could not score 80 percent marks in the interview.

The BJP is making it as an issue of misuse of position as Dotasra is not only PCC chief but education minister of the state. The leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said that either there was some miracle or corruption involved. This smacks of manipulation and only a fair enquiry can unearth the truth, so Dotasra should be relieved from the post of education minister, the LoP said.

On the other hand, Dotasra said, "the children are talented and were toppers in their academic record. One cannot influence the process as it is free and fair. Despite this, I am ready to face any investigation".

The other controversy is related to inappropriate comments made by the Youth Congress state unit president Ganesh Ghogra, who is also an MLA. Ghogra, while addressing the agitation of the party provoked people to misbehave with the PM Modi and HM Amit Shah and used an inappropriate term for the Governor of the Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra. The congress party was agitating on Pegasus snooping row.

BJP has strongly reacted to this. A complaint has been given to police by the SC Wing of the party to register a case against the MLA accusing him of using disrespectful language for the people sitting on the constitutional posts and a memorandum has been given from the party to the speaker of the assembly demanding the cancellation of the membership of Ghogra.