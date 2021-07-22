Rajasthan: Educational institutions to reopen from August 2

Jaipur: The educational institutions will open in Rajasthan from August 2nd. The council of ministers has given in-principle approval for this on Thursday. The standard operating procedure for reopening of the institutions will be declared soon.

"The council of ministers has discussed the matter at length and sought expert opinion of doctors and has decided to give in-principle approval to open the educational institutions in the state," said the note of the state government.

The educational institutions in the state were closed due to the second wave of Covid from April this year. All school-level examinations had been cancelled including board exams.

Although, the new academic session has already started and online classes are going on.