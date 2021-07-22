Gujarat: Schools to reopen from July 26 for classes 9 to 11

The Gujarat government has allowed the reopening of schools for students of Classes 9 to 11 from 26 July, with 50% capacity.

Students who are willing to attend the physical classes will have to submit the consent form of their parents, the state government has said.

Schools have already opened for students of class 12 since July 15, even though physical attendance has not been made mandatory. The government has also allowed physical classes technical institutions with 50 per cent attendance while following all pandemic-related protocols such as wearing of masks, social distancing, regular sanitisation etc.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's coronavirus caseload rose to 8,24,574, after 28 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday.

The state currently has 389 active cases, of which five patients are in a critical condition. The recovery rate in the state has improved to 98.73%.

Gujarat on Thursday reported 34 new cases of the virus taking the total number of active cases to 370, according to the health department bulletin. There was no death recorded in the last 24 hours, while 53 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.