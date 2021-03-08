Rajasthan: Battle of prestige between families, liquor store gets auctioned for Rs 510 crore

Jaipur: The auction for a liquor vend in Hanumangarh district of north Rajasthan went a little overboard when the bidding between two families trying to outdo each other that started at Rs 72 lakh and finally ended at over Rs 500 crore.

The bidding for the liquor shop located in Khuiyan village of Hanumangarh district was held via e-auction a few days back.

The bidding began at 11 am and went on through the day to end well past midnight at 2 am with the highest bid of Rs 510 crore. The winner finally was a woman named Kiran Kanwar while Priyanka Kanwar was the second highest bidder.

Kiran and Priyanka are related and the auction became a battle of prestige between the two families that ended with the highest ever bid for a liquor store in the state